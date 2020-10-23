Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Highway 33 east of Kelowna closed because of poor weather conditions: RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Road conditions along Highway 33, around 41 kilometres southeast of Kelowna and near Big White Resort. Just before 12 p.m. on Friday, Kelowna RCMP said Highway 33 near Idabel Lake has been shut down because of weather concerns. DriveBC

Stay off Highway 33 and slow down.

With B.C.’s Southern Interior experiencing its first major snowfall of the season, that’s the message police and area officials are sending.

Just before 12 p.m. on Friday, Kelowna RCMP said Highway 33 near Big White Ski Resort has been shut down because of weather concerns.

“Conditions are extremely icy, and numerous vehicles have slid off the road or collided,” said Kelowna RCMP. “Motorists are advised that travel past Idabel Lake area is not currently possible.”

Read more: B.C.’s Southern Interior undergoing first major snowfall of season

Police said information regarding the severity of the collisions wasn’t known at the time.

Trending Stories

Meanwhile, in Vernon, the city said work crews are out across the city responding to the snowfall.

Story continues below advertisement

“There have been reports of vehicle incidents today, as drivers get used to winter conditions again,” the city said in an email.

“Our Fire Rescue crews have noticed that while they’ve been on scene, many people are still driving quite fast and failing to slow down. This is dangerous for our emergency personnel and the public.”

Click to play video 'Snow, cold front expected to chill southern B.C.' Snow, cold front expected to chill southern B.C.
Snow, cold front expected to chill southern B.C.

The city is asking motorists to slow down and adjust their driving habits to meet the road conditions.

KelownaOkanaganWeatherTrafficcentral okanaganKelowna RCMPSnowfallHighway 33road closed
