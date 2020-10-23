Highway 33 east of Kelowna closed because of poor weather conditions: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Stay off Highway 33 and slow down.

With B.C.’s Southern Interior experiencing its first major snowfall of the season, that’s the message police and area officials are sending.

Just before 12 p.m. on Friday, Kelowna RCMP said Highway 33 near Big White Ski Resort has been shut down because of weather concerns.

“Conditions are extremely icy, and numerous vehicles have slid off the road or collided,” said Kelowna RCMP. “Motorists are advised that travel past Idabel Lake area is not currently possible.”

Police said information regarding the severity of the collisions wasn’t known at the time.

Meanwhile, in Vernon, the city said work crews are out across the city responding to the snowfall.

Story continues below advertisement

“There have been reports of vehicle incidents today, as drivers get used to winter conditions again,” the city said in an email.

“Our Fire Rescue crews have noticed that while they’ve been on scene, many people are still driving quite fast and failing to slow down. This is dangerous for our emergency personnel and the public.”

4:12 Snow, cold front expected to chill southern B.C. Snow, cold front expected to chill southern B.C.

The city is asking motorists to slow down and adjust their driving habits to meet the road conditions.