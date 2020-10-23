22 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total reaches 1,232

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 22 new novel coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 1,232, including 47 deaths.

Four of the new cases are in Innisfil, Ont., while three are in Barrie, three are in Bradford and three are in Clearview.

Two of the new cases are in New Tecumseth, while two are in Penetanguishene. The rest are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Essa, Ramara, Tiny Township and Wasaga Beach.

Two of the new cases are a result of workplace outbreaks, while three are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case. One of the new cases is community-acquired.

The rest of the new cases are under investigation.

Of all the region’s 1,232 cases, 84 per cent — or 1,035 — have recovered, while four people remain in hospital.

There are currently six COVID-19 outbreaks in the region at two long-term care facilities, one congregate setting and three workplaces.

There have been 34 total coronavirus outbreaks in the area at 17 nursing homes, five retirement homes, nine workplaces and three congregate settings.

According to the Province of Ontario, 10 schools under the public Simcoe County school board and the Catholic Simcoe Muskoka school board are each reporting at least one case of COVID-19.

The affected schools are listed as the following:

Barrie North Collegiate Institute (one case)

Innisdale Secondary School in Barrie (one case)

St. Peter’s Catholic Secondary School in Barrie (one case)

Collingwood Collegiate Institute (one case)

Guthrie Public School in Oro-Medonte (one case)

Pine River Elementary School in Essa (one case)

Tecumseth Beeton Elementary School (four cases)

Father F.X. O’Reilly Catholic School in New Tecumseth (one case)

St. Antoine Daniel Catholic School in Tay Township (one case)

St. Marie of the Incarnation Catholic School in Bradford (one case)

On Friday, Ontario reported 826 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total 68,353, including 3,080 deaths.