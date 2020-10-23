Surrey Christmas Bureau scrambling to find new home after old Stardust building ransacked

Send this page to someone via email

Christmas is still two months away but a Grinch is already wreaking havoc for the Surrey Christmas Bureau.

The bureau was about to set up for the holiday season at the old Stardust roller rink in the 10000-block of City Parkway when they discovered vandals had broken in and stripped the building of all the wiring and plumbing.

“We would be starting our operations at this time moving in and setting up our computers,” executive director Lisa Werring said. “Instead we are now way behind schedule and having to start from scratch.”

Werring is appealing to any landlord, property manager or building owner who can provide a space the bureau can use for the next two months.

The Surrey Christmas Bureau is B.C.’s largest Christmas charity, distributing toys and gift cards to an average of 2,000 families a year.

Last year, the public stepped in to help the Surrey Christmas Bureau after someone broke into their headquarters and made off with six laptops, several drones and about $6,000 worth of gift cards. One longtime CKNW Kids Fund donor offered a $10,000 contribution.

Last month, 980 CKNW listeners rallied to help the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society after the theft of more than $10,000 in cash and gift cards, along with other items.

— With files from Simon Little