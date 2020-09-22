Gift cards worth $10,000 stolen from Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society

RCMP are investigating a theft from the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society.
Ridge Meadows RCMP said officers responded to reports of a break-and-enter to a building at the Albion Fairgrounds around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, where they discovered that a large safe with gift cards totalling approximately $10,000 was stolen from inside.
RCMP said a black pickup truck seen speeding away from the area may have been involved.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Last December, RCMP investigated a says someone broke into Surrey Christmas Bureau headquarter and made off with six laptops, several drones and about $6,000 worth of gift cards. Following the theft, donors stepped up and offered tens of thousands of dollars to the charity.
