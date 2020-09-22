Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Gift cards worth $10,000 stolen from Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted September 22, 2020 4:38 pm
RCMP are investigating a theft at the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Christmas Hampy.er Societ.
RCMP are investigating a theft at the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Christmas Hampy.er Societ. Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society/Facebook
RCMP are investigating a theft from the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society.
Ridge Meadows RCMP said officers responded to reports of a break-and-enter to a building at the Albion Fairgrounds around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, where they discovered that a large safe with gift cards totalling approximately $10,000 was stolen from inside.
Christmas spirit saves holidays for Surrey Christmas Bureau
Christmas spirit saves holidays for Surrey Christmas Bureau
The stolen gift cards were supposed to help families in need over the upcoming holiday season, according to Ridge Meadows RCMP spokesperson Const. Julie Klaussner
Story continues below advertisement
RCMP said a black pickup truck seen speeding away from the area may have been involved.
Trending Stories
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Last December, RCMP investigated a  says someone broke into Surrey Christmas Bureau headquarter and made off with six laptops, several drones and about $6,000 worth of gift cards. Following the theft, donors stepped up and offered tens of thousands of dollars to the charity.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPLower MainlandCharity theftChristmas charity theftMaple Ridge charity theftMaple Ridge Pitt Meadows Christmas hamper theftPitt Meadows charity theftRCMP investigate theft
Flyers
More weekly flyers