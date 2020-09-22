Gift cards worth $10,000 stolen from Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are investigating a theft from the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said officers responded to reports of a break-and-enter to a building at the Albion Fairgrounds around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, where they discovered that a large safe with gift cards totalling approximately $10,000 was stolen from inside.

2:01 Christmas spirit saves holidays for Surrey Christmas Bureau Christmas spirit saves holidays for Surrey Christmas Bureau The stolen gift cards were supposed to help families in need over the upcoming holiday season, according to Ridge Meadows RCMP spokesperson Const. Julie Klaussner

RCMP said a black pickup truck seen speeding away from the area may have been involved.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Last December, RCMP investigated a says someone broke into Surrey Christmas Bureau headquarter and made off with six laptops, several drones and about $6,000 worth of gift cards. Following the theft, donors stepped up and offered tens of thousands of dollars to the charity