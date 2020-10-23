Kawartha Food Share launches Winter is Coming food drive in Peterborough County for November

Send this page to someone via email

Kawartha Food Share has launched a November food drive to support municipalities in Peterborough County.

Dubbed Winter is Coming, the food drive will be held in November in Selwyn, North Kawartha and Havelock-Belmont-Methuen townships and the Municipality of Trent Lakes. The collections will support member agencies throughout the county, according to Ashell Aiken, general manager of Kawartha Food Share.

“We’ve received lots of phone calls and emails from members in our county communities wondering how they can support their local food banks throughout the pandemic, and the Winter is Coming Food Drive allows them to do just that,” she said. “Thank you so much to Dave Smith, his office staff, The Kinsmen and all of the local grocery stores participating for their support in helping us to end hunger in Peterborough and County.”

Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith, along with Peterborough County Warden J. Murray Jones and the mayors of Selwyn (Andy Mitchell), North Kawartha (Carolyn Amyotte) and Havelock (Jim Martin) and some county council members have agreed to volunteer by being at depots where donations can be purchased or dropped off.

Smith intends to deliver all donations to area food banks.

“Kawartha Food Share has been crucial to our community, under the passionate leadership of Ashlee Aiken and their many generous donors and volunteers, millions of dollars worth of supplies have gone to those who need it,” Smith said. “I am more than happy to offer my assistance to help food banks in the county during these difficult times.”

Added Jones: “Being in this together means more than physical distancing. It means giving that extra bit of help to our friends and neighbours. We can ‘bank’ on it.”

Amyotte says she’s pleased the township is partnering to support critical community organizations like its food bank.

“Now more than ever, it is important for us to come together and support our most vulnerable and make sure that no one goes hungry this winter,” she said.

Mitchell says contributions will make a “positive difference in someone’s life.”

Donation dates:

Buckhorn: Saturday, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m at Buckhorn Foodland

Bridgenorth: Friday, Nov. 13 from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at John’s Valu-Mart

Lakefield: Saturday, Nov, 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lakefield Foodland

Havelock: Saturday, Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Havelock Foodland

Apsley: Saturday, Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sayers Foods

