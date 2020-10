Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are investigating after multiple reports of a gunshot heard at an apartment building on the north side.

There was a heavy police presence at the building in the area of 91 Street and 127 Avenue Friday morning.

Read more: Homicide detectives investigating fatal Edmonton stabbing

The Edmonton Police Service said a man in his 20s was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after 10 a.m., police said no suspects were in custody.

Advertisement