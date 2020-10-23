Dazzling light show at Calgary’s Telus Sky skyscraper debuts Saturday

Over two kilometres of custom LED lighting on the side of a massive skyscraper in downtown Calgary will illuminate this weekend as the dazzling art installation finally comes to life.
The installation from Canadian artist and writer Douglas Coupland, called Northern Lights, adorns the north and south facades of the Telus Sky building on Centre Street.
On Saturday, Oct. 24, Coupland will debut his complete light show, which depicts the Aurora borealis.
“Calgarians have been awed by its testing over the last few months and now the full program of Northern Lights is set to debut, transforming Calgary’s skyline with a world-class work of art,” Telus said in a news release.
“Northern Lights is an instant landmark attraction for Calgary, providing a dazzling display programmed with ever-changing sequences that are sure to delight both residents and visitors for years to come.”
The premier of Northern Lights kicks off at 6 p.m. and runs until 11 p.m.
Because the Telus Sky is one of the tallest buildings in Calgary, Northern Lights can be seen from all over the city, but officials say it’s best viewed from on south-facade from the ground on Centre Street and Stephen Ave or 9 Ave.
Covering 160,000 square feet, the LED-based art installation is, according to Telus, the largest public art piece in Calgary.
Going forward, Northern Lights will play every day from approximately one hour before sunset to 11 p.m., adjusting with the seasons.
