Dazzling light show at Calgary’s Telus Sky skyscraper debuts Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Over two kilometres of custom LED lighting on the side of a massive skyscraper in downtown Calgary will illuminate this weekend as the dazzling art installation finally comes to life.

The installation from Canadian artist and writer Douglas Coupland, called Northern Lights, adorns the north and south facades of the Telus Sky building on Centre Street.

On Saturday, Oct. 24, Coupland will debut his complete light show, which depicts the Aurora borealis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG – Bjarke Ingels Group (@big_builds) on Apr 22, 2019 at 8:40am PDT

“Calgarians have been awed by its testing over the last few months and now the full program of Northern Lights is set to debut, transforming Calgary’s skyline with a world-class work of art,” Telus said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

“Northern Lights is an instant landmark attraction for Calgary, providing a dazzling display programmed with ever-changing sequences that are sure to delight both residents and visitors for years to come.” Tweet This

The premier of Northern Lights kicks off at 6 p.m. and runs until 11 p.m.

Because the Telus Sky is one of the tallest buildings in Calgary, Northern Lights can be seen from all over the city, but officials say it’s best viewed from on south-facade from the ground on Centre Street and Stephen Ave or 9 Ave.

Northern Lights, the Douglas Coupland artwork that adorns the north and south facades of TELUS Sky, will debut its complete show on Saturday, Oct. 24. Courtesy Telus

Covering 160,000 square feet, the LED-based art installation is, according to Telus, the largest public art piece in Calgary.

Going forward, Northern Lights will play every day from approximately one hour before sunset to 11 p.m., adjusting with the seasons.

Story continues below advertisement