Fergus man dies after being struck by vehicle in Wilmot Township

Cambridge OPP continue to investigate a fatal collision in Wilmot Township on Thursday night which left a 22-year-old Fergus man dead.

“At some point last night between 10 and 11 p.m., a red Toyota FRS sports car went off the road at Highway 7/8, just west of Regional Road 12, in Wilmot Township,” Sgt. Dan Hunter explained.

“(The driver) got out of the vehicle and walked back up to the roadway where we have some witnesses that say they saw him standing on the roadway in the live lane,” he continued.

“Somebody couldn’t avoid hitting him,” Hunter explained. “In dense fog, they just couldn’t avoid seeing him until it was too late.”

Hunter says the Fergus man was pronounced dead at the scene.

He says they are not expecting to lay charges but “until we have finished gathering all the evidence, we can’t really say for sure.”

Police are still investigating the cause of the initial collision.

“We are looking to piece together the history of where that Toyota was prior to the collision,” he said. “Because that is something that’s very important for us to find out.”

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Cambridge OPP detachment 519-654-0150.