Ottawa pastor charged with sexual assault

The Ottawa Police Service alleges that a 54-year-old man sexually assaulted a man he met while working as a pastor.

The police service’s sexual assault and child abuse unit said it received a complaint in March 2019.

The incident allegedly occurred at a private residence earlier that year, police say, and the victim was a man in his 20s.

The suspect was working as a pastor at an Ottawa-area community service organization when he met the victim, according to investigators.

The Ottawa police charged Brian Matthew Markle with one count of sexual assault. He is due in court on Nov. 26.

Police believe there might be additional victims and ask anyone with information to call 613-236-1222 ext. 5944 or email mcm@ottawapolice.ca.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

