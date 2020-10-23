Menu

Crime

RCMP lay charges in connection with Leaf Rapids, Man., stabbing death

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted October 23, 2020 8:07 am
RCMP say officers have laid charges in connection to a stabbing death in Leaf Rapids in early September.
Manitoba RCMP say a woman previously arrested in connection to a stabbing death in Leaf Rapids, Man., has been re-arrested and charged.

Mounties say the stabbing happened on the morning of Sept. 2, 2020, on Mukasew Bay in Leaf Rapids.

A 23-year-old man was discovered unresponsive and brought to hospital. He later died.

That same day, officers say they arrested a woman in connection with the crime, but later released her without charges.

RCMP now say Amy Linklater, 26, of Leaf Rapids, was arrested on Wednesday and is charged with manslaughter.

The investigation continues.

