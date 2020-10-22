Unregistered psychotherapist in Toronto charged in sexual assault investigation, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a 72-year-old man who worked as an unregistered psychotherapist has been charged in a sexual assault investigation.

In a statement released on Thursday, police alleged a woman was sexually assaulted during therapy sessions between 2011 and 2014 at the man’s office located near Christie Street and Bloor Street West.

Police said the accused surrendered to officers on Monday.

The statement said Toronto resident Gregory Nye was charged with sexual assault.

He was set to appear in a Toronto court on Dec. 2.

Meanwhile, officers said it’s believed that there could be additional victims.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

