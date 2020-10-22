Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Unregistered psychotherapist in Toronto charged in sexual assault investigation, police say

By Katrina Ramlochan Global News
Posted October 22, 2020 4:23 pm
Gregory Nye is seen in an undated photo.
Gregory Nye is seen in an undated photo. Handout / Toronto Police Service

Toronto police say a 72-year-old man who worked as an unregistered psychotherapist has been charged in a sexual assault investigation.

In a statement released on Thursday, police alleged a woman was sexually assaulted during therapy sessions between 2011 and 2014 at the man’s office located near Christie Street and Bloor Street West.

Police said the accused surrendered to officers on Monday.

Read more: Police charge Swami from Toronto temple for multiple alleged sexual assaults of young girl

The statement said Toronto resident Gregory Nye was charged with sexual assault.

He was set to appear in a Toronto court on Dec. 2.

Trending Stories

Read more: Toronto man charged in connection with multiple hate-motivated assaults, including against woman, baby

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, officers said it’s believed that there could be additional victims.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceSexual AssaultToronto Sexual AssaultGregory NyeToronto psychotherapistsUnregistered psychotherapist charged Toronto
Flyers
More weekly flyers