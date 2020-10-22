OPP K9 team celebrating 100th capture in Essex County

Send this page to someone via email

A four-legged member of the Essex County OPP is celebrating a special milestone after assisting with an arrest last week.

At five-and-a-half years old, K9 Maximus, who also goes by Max, is celebrating his 100th capture after helping his partner Const. Milan Matovski in the arrest of a suspect in the town of Essex last week.

Countable Milan Matovski and Max, Essex County OPP. Essex County OPP

The milestone for the two is something Insp. Glenn Miller, Essex County’s detachment commander, said in a statement they are “immensely proud of.”

Story continues below advertisement

“The level of ongoing training and the myriad of calls for service that this K9 Team provides, ensures investigative excellence at its highest level,” Miller said.

“Whether it be searching for a missing child, an individual impacted by various medical challenges or in pursuit of a criminal, this is a team that is mission-driven.”

Miller said sometimes the presence of Max and Matovski at an active crime scene is enough for suspects to quickly surrender.

“If you get the opportunity to see Max and PC Matovski you will be impressed with their high level of professionalism, calmness and humility that this team exudes,” Miller said.

Essex County OPP K9 Maximus is celebrating his 100th capture with OPP. Essex County OPP

Miller said Max works non-stop, training on days he is not in the field.

Story continues below advertisement

“Being a K9 officer is a gruelling and demanding position and while all efforts are undertaken to ensure their safety, they are often placed at great risk, a risk they assume in their pride to serve the communities of Essex County.

“Thank you and job well done Maximus & PC Matovski.”