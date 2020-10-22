Menu

Crime

Man charged in Surrey, B.C., stabbing that left woman dead, toddler injured

By Amy Judd Global News
A heavy police presence in the Newton neighbourhood of Surrey Tuesday night, after reports of a multiple stabbing involving a toddler at a townhouse complex.
A heavy police presence in the Newton neighbourhood of Surrey Tuesday night, after reports of a multiple stabbing involving a toddler at a townhouse complex. Global News

A man has been charged following a stabbing two nights ago at a townhouse in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood.

The Integrated Homicide Investigations Team said Thursday that Harpeet Singh has been charged with second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault

Baljit Kaur died from her injuries in hospital after police were called to a townhouse complex at 12730 66 Ave. near 127 Street around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Another man, who police identified as Jagjit Singh, and a two-year-old child were also injured in the incident but are expected to survive.

Click to play video 'Surrey stabbing leaves one woman dead & two injured' Surrey stabbing leaves one woman dead & two injured
Surrey stabbing leaves one woman dead & two injured

Read more: Woman dead in Surrey stabbing that left man and 2-year-old child injured

Story continues below advertisement

 

Police said early indications suggest this is a case of family violence and all involved are known to each other.

“This began as a verbal altercation involving family members that ultimately ended with the tragic loss of a life,” IHIT Sgt. Frank Jang said in a statement.

“Incidents such as these when children are involved are especially emotionally difficult and we will continue to provide support to those affected by this tragedy.”

No further information has been released at this time.

— With files from Jon Azpiri and John Copsey

