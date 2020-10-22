Search for missing Manning Park hiker to resume

Send this page to someone via email

Search-and-rescue crews will resume looking for a hiker who went missing in Manning Park.

The Princeton Ground Search and Rescue Society said it was en route to the park Thursday morning to look for Jordan Naterer, who was last seen leaving his apartment in downtown Vancouver on Oct. 10 to hike the Frosty Mountain Trail in the provincial park just east of Hope.

When the 25-year-old failed to show up for a Thanksgiving dinner on Oct. 12, search crews and police were called in.

Vancouver police said Tuesday that the search at Manning Park had been suspended, but an investigation into Naterer’s disappearance is ongoing.

1:57 Jordan Naterer’s parents launch private search for son in Manning Park Jordan Naterer’s parents launch private search for son in Manning Park

Family members launched their own search for Naterer and called on police to resume searching after synthetic down, a material used to insulate clothing, was found in an area outside of the normal search-and-rescue zone.

Story continues below advertisement

Naterer’s mother Josie believes her son used the down to make a pillow and the particles came loose. The material was found in a part of the trail that is less frequently travelled, she said Wednesday.

“We feel that Jordan got disoriented around Windy Joe (trail) or heading down to the Monument trails,” she said.

“We have every belief that Jordan is stuck in the trails trying to find his way out.”

Investigators have set up a tip line for leads on Naterer’s disappearance. People with information are asked to call detectives at 604-717-2530.

— With files from Amy Judd