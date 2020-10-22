Helping vets with their pets: Calgary pet shop launches food drive to support Veterans Food Bank

Following a highly successful pet food drive for the Calgary Food Bank during the spring, a southeast pet store is launching another food drive this weekend, in support of the Veterans Food Bank of Calgary.

Donations are being accepted this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at MOMMS Premium Pet Foods in Lake Bonavista. Those who are unable to make it in person can phone the store to make other arrangements.

The co-owner of MOMMS says there is a need for all types of pet food, as veterans don’t always just have cats and dogs.

“Veterans have all sorts of pets, whether it’s snakes or lizards, so we’re accepting all kinds of pet food,” said Chris Malmberg.

Malmberg says he reached out to the Veterans Food Bank to inquire if they needed any help after the food drive in April collected over 3,500 pounds of pet food for the Calgary Food Bank.

With some veterans not always in a financial position to look after themselves, Malmberg hopes this weekend’s drive can ease their minds when it comes to taking care of their special animals.

“We hear all the time on the news about [post-traumatic stress disorder] and a lot of times, it’s their dog, their cat or it’s their chicken that brings them inner peace,” Malmberg says. “[Their pets] bring them some kind of closure, or an escape from their nightmares and what haunts them.”

