Health

Quebec reports 1,033 new coronavirus cases and 20 additional deaths

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 22, 2020 11:10 am
A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 1,033 new cases and 20 additional deaths linked to the novel coronavirus on Thursday.

The government says eight of those deaths occurred in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 pandemic has killed 6,094 Quebecers to date.

The province’s caseload has reached 97,321, while more than 80,000 recoveries have been recorded since the health crisis started.

Read more: Montreal ‘progressing in the right way’ as coronavirus cases start to plateau, officials say

Hospitalizations dropped by 12 to 553 on Thursday. Of them, 101 patients are in intensive care units, an increase of seven from the previous day.

The latest update shows that 26,070 tests were conducted Tuesday. The province has carried out 2,887,226 tests to date.

Quebec Premier François Legault is expected to provide an update on the progression of the pandemic at 1 p.m. at the national assembly. He will be joined by Health Minister Christian Dubé and Dr. Horacio Arruda, director of Quebec public health.

