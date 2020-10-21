Moose Jaw police chief details litany of disgraced ex cop’s misdeeds

Send this page to someone via email

Despite using the better part of two hours to trace former cop Alan Murdock’s litany of alleged misdeeds and abuses of public trust, Moose Jaw police chief Rick Bourassa deferred on reporters’ questions if he wants to see a public inquiry into Murdock’s behaviour.

“It’s not for me to say whether there should be one or not,” Bourassa said at the end of Tuesday morning’s board of police commissioners meeting in Moose Jaw.

A big chunk of it was devoted to Bourassa laying out to the board his case, methods and timeline for firing Murdock in June 2019.

Murdock’s list of alleged incidents is a hefty one: Sexual assault against a female coworker, convincing teenage girls not to make sexual assault complaints, removing child porn from evidence holdings, issuing a Canada-wide arrest warrant for the wrong person, turning off his in-cruiser video camera.

Story continues below advertisement

Through his lawyer Paul Wood, Murdock later declined comment and an interview. “We won’t be making any comment on the allegations other than that Mr. Murdock withdrew his appeal for financial and family health reasons,” Wood said on behalf of his client.

“It’s about a totality of situations,” Bourassa said to start his presentation.

“Anger” is how the presentation ended for board chair and mayor Fraser Tolmie.

Tolmie and the board voted unanimously to approve Murdock’s firing and the chief’s plan to stop any future alleged neglect of duty incidents.

Read more: Fired Moose Jaw cop appealing his dismissal

Bourassa, the police service and its lawyer Destiny Gibney had originally planned to hear from 43 witnesses testifying to Murdock’s actions in a twice-delayed public appeal hearing Murdock filed for his dismissal; both delays stemmed from Murdock’s approved adjournment requests.

The hearing was set to go ahead on Oct. 6; Murdock withdrew his appeal, finalizing his firing, on Oct. 1.

Bourassa used Tuesday and four witnesses to speak to the board of commissioners, outlining their experiences with Murdock. They detailed in chronological order what Bourassa said was the shoddy policing Murdock subjected the service to at various parts of his 30-year career.

Story continues below advertisement

The board members congratulated and thanked the four witnesses and Bourassa for speaking; no board member posed any questions to clarify or challenge what they or he claimed happened.

Read more: Moose Jaw police officer dismissed after several misconduct allegations

A former communications officer alleges Murdock sexually assaulted her in 2003, during her first week of training on the job.

The woman said they were passing each other in opposite directions at the police station, when Murdock continued moving toward her, “putting his arm and shoulder up as if he was going to shoulder-check me. But instead (he) lifted his elbow and brushed it fully across my breasts and kept on walking.”

She paraphrased what she remembered as Murdock’s apology in a follow-up meeting, saying he told her he didn’t recall the incident.

The police chief said he first learned of Murdock’s behaviours soon after starting his job in 2013. He said officers were eager to come forward to report incidents they witnessed.

1:04 Regina police officer who pleaded guilty in assault of teen fired Regina police officer who pleaded guilty in assault of teen fired

An internal investigative team brought more complaints to his desk after Murdock was fired.

Story continues below advertisement

Bourassa said they found he had twice criticized teenage girls who said they were sexually assaulted, dismissing their complaints in 2015 and 2018.

In 2019, a different officer responded to one of those two complainants for another sex assault. They “discovered where it happened, took the appropriate action, laid the charge, advised us of it and also pointed out that this young woman had continued to be victimized for at least a year, because no action was taken when it should have been,” he said.

In a July 29 notice of appeal, Murdock only references one girl. He says he didn’t coach or encourage her “one way or the other.” He says her mother reported the assault, “without her knowledge or blessing.”

Bourassa listed off several other incidents involving removed or missing evidence. Those include, among others, a missing SD card containing a driver’s video footage of a crash in the city, which slowed his claim process with SGI, and two missing child porn videos.

Murdock said in his appeal notice he “only borrowed temporarily” the SD card containing the crash video footage. He says the driver “refused to make a public complaint when given the option.”

The police chief said an audit of the station’s exhibit area showed “two videos containing child pornography that were in his possession, missing. We don’t know where they are.

Story continues below advertisement

“The women now that were on those videos are living with not knowing where their images are. We can’t help them with that,” Bourassa said.

Murdock said in his appeal that “allegation” was “suspiciously discovered in June 2019, 11 years later and specifically during the dismissal investigation by a member who has a dislike for me.”

Read more: City of Moose Jaw denies firing employee for raising workplace harassment complaints

Bourassa said his investigative team found out “an impaired driving charge was lost on a constitutional challenge,” because Murdock turned off his in-car video camera “when the young woman got in the (police cruiser) with him.”

Murdock denied it, saying his cruiser was the last of three on the scene. He says he parked “facing down the street in the opposite direction.” After seeing the first two cruisers had their outward-facing cameras on and recording the scene, he says, “I knew my camera would not have any evidentiary value by facing away from the scene and I did not have the remote microphone.”

Speaking with reporters after, Bourassa said he forwarded certain complaints to the provincial justice minister’s office, for the possibility of pursuing criminal charges against Murdock.

He didn’t give details about of any it.

Story continues below advertisement

1:32 Representation lacking within Regina Police Service, despite more workers: report Representation lacking within Regina Police Service, despite more workers: report

As a preventative measure for the future, the chief said Moose Jaw’s police is now “expanding its legal counsel capacity,” improving its professional standards and quality assurance procedures and training senior investigators on “advanced professional standards.”

Included with his dismissal report was a cost the police incurred, related to Murdock’s firing and the appeal process: $229,601.83. It’s coming out of the service’s operating budget.

Bourassa preceded his report on Murdock with a request to the board of commissioners to increase the police service’s operating budget for 2021.

The board approved the $565,322 increase without questions posed to the chief.