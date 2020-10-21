Ice Castles not returning to Edmonton this winter

Send this page to someone via email

The Ice Castles will not return to Edmonton this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The popular winter attraction has called Hawrelak Park home for the past five winters.

On Wednesday, Ice Castles — an American-based company — announced it is scaling back operations this year to have just four locations, which will operate at a reduced capacity because of the pandemic. Typically, the company has built castles in six locations across North America.

“We would like to thank the City of Edmonton, our partners at Silver Skate Festival, and everyone who has supported Ice Castles over the last five years by visiting our Edmonton location,” said Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird.

“Although we have decided not to return this winter, we look forward to being back in Edmonton in the future.”

Edmonton was the company’s first Canadian location. Hundreds of thousands of people have visited the winter attraction since 2015.

Ice Castles said it hopes to return to Edmonton in January 2022 if the situation permits.