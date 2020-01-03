Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton January 3 2020 8:54pm 01:38 Opening night for Edmonton’s Ice Castle Friday is opening night for a winter wonderland nestled in Hawrelak Park. Community reporter Morgan Black went there to check out the only Ice Castle in Canada this year. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6365265/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6365265/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?