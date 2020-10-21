Menu

Crime

Sister of accused N.B. shooter testifies that he spoke of hoaxes prior to murders

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 21, 2020 1:22 pm
Click to play video 'Jury hears video evidence shows Matthew Raymond doubting the weather' Jury hears video evidence shows Matthew Raymond doubting the weather
More computer content was played for the jury Tuesday during the first degree murder trial of Matthew Vincent Raymond. Go-pro videos show him doubting the weather and looking at the sky in the months leading up to when he shot and killed four people in Fredericton. Silas Brown has more.

The sister of the man charged with four murders in Fredericton two years ago says she began seeing changes in her brother in early 2017.

Matthew Raymond, 50, is charged with first-degree murder in the 2018 shooting deaths of Donnie Robichaud, Bobbie Lee Wright and Fredericton police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns.

Patricia — whose last name is being protected by the court — testified today that Raymond started sending strange emails to her in March 2017 and had asked her to sign a petition about the federal government.

She says she refused to sign it and says she didn’t speak to her brother for the next 13 months.

Click to play video 'Matthew Raymond’s YouTube channel shows conspiracy theories' Matthew Raymond’s YouTube channel shows conspiracy theories
Matthew Raymond’s YouTube channel shows conspiracy theories

When she saw him again at their mother’s home in April 2018, Patricia says Raymond talked about hoaxes and how he was doing research that would help keep them safe.

Story continues below advertisement

The defence admits Raymond shot the four victims but says he should be found not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2020.g

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Mental HealthMurder TrialFredericton ShootingMatthew RaymondHoaxConspiracyFredericton courtFredericton murder trial
