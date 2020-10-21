Sister of accused N.B. shooter testifies that he spoke of hoaxes prior to murders

Send this page to someone via email

The sister of the man charged with four murders in Fredericton two years ago says she began seeing changes in her brother in early 2017.

Matthew Raymond, 50, is charged with first-degree murder in the 2018 shooting deaths of Donnie Robichaud, Bobbie Lee Wright and Fredericton police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns.

Patricia — whose last name is being protected by the court — testified today that Raymond started sending strange emails to her in March 2017 and had asked her to sign a petition about the federal government.

She says she refused to sign it and says she didn’t speak to her brother for the next 13 months.

1:31 Matthew Raymond’s YouTube channel shows conspiracy theories Matthew Raymond’s YouTube channel shows conspiracy theories

When she saw him again at their mother’s home in April 2018, Patricia says Raymond talked about hoaxes and how he was doing research that would help keep them safe.

Story continues below advertisement

The defence admits Raymond shot the four victims but says he should be found not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2020.g