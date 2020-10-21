Families of N.S. shooting victims feeling further victimized by delay of public inquiry: law firm

Send this page to someone via email

The law firm representing many of the families impacted by the mass shooting in Nova Scotia on April 18 and 19 says the families are feeling further victimized by the lack of initiative taken by both the federal and provincial governments in moving the public inquiry into the incident forward.

Patterson Law said on Wednesday that the families have “waited patiently” for federal Public Safety Minister Bill Blair and provincial Justice Minister Mark Furey “to appoint the third and final commissioner to the inquiry panel” as the public inquiry cannot begin until this is completed.

“This delay is causing the families to feel ignored and abandoned by the very governments that have continually made statements of sympathy to them; however, their actions are speaking louder than their words,” the firm said in a statement.

“Given the delay and further victimization of the families by the two levels of government, his clients will request that all processes concerning the calling of the public inquiry be included in its terms of reference,” Patterson Law lawyer Robert Pineo said in a press release.

“These governments, represented by Ministers Blair and Furey, have acted secretly and not in the best interests of the families.”

According to Pineo, those governmental actions must be disclosed and examined in a public forum “to ensure a meaningful public inquiry.”

“That is the only way that the families and the public will gain a full understanding of the governments’ mishandling of the public inquiry from its inception and ensure that in the future, such processes are transparent, fair and conducted in a timely manner.”

The Nova Scotia Department of Justice told Global News in response to the families’ statement that its work with the federal government to appoint the commissioners continues.

A spokesperson for the department, Heather Fairbairn, said a third commissioner has been identified, and the federal government is in the final stages of the vetting process.

“Once the third Commissioner is confirmed, the next step will be to formally appoint the Commissioners using an Order in Council process. Both levels of government must issue Orders in Council,” said Fairbairn.

Global News has also reached out to the federal Department of Justice for comment but has not received a response as of yet.

