Woman taken to hospital after crash with garbage truck in Toronto

Toronto police say a woman was rushed to hospital after a crash involving a garbage truck in Scarborough on Wednesday.
The crash happened at around 7:45 a.m. near Asterfield Drive and Lawrence Avenue East.
Police said the woman was initially trapped in the vehicle unconscious. She was transported in serious, unstable condition by paramedics.
A damaged white car could be seen on the front lawn of a home and the garbage truck had front end damage on the road.
The driver of the truck remained at the scene.
