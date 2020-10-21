Menu

Canada

Woman taken to hospital after crash with garbage truck in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
A photo of the car following a collision near Asterfield Drive and Lawrence Avenue East.
A photo of the car following a collision near Asterfield Drive and Lawrence Avenue East. Gord Edick / Global News

Toronto police say a woman was rushed to hospital after a crash involving a garbage truck in Scarborough on Wednesday.

The crash happened at around 7:45 a.m. near Asterfield Drive and Lawrence Avenue East.

Police said the woman was initially trapped in the vehicle unconscious. She was transported in serious, unstable condition by paramedics.

Read more: 50-year-old woman dies after car crashes into light pole in Scarborough

A damaged white car could be seen on the front lawn of a home and the garbage truck had front end damage on the road.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene.

A photo of the garbage truck.
A photo of the garbage truck. Gord Edick / Global News

