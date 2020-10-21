Woman taken to hospital after crash with garbage truck in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a woman was rushed to hospital after a crash involving a garbage truck in Scarborough on Wednesday.

The crash happened at around 7:45 a.m. near Asterfield Drive and Lawrence Avenue East.

Police said the woman was initially trapped in the vehicle unconscious. She was transported in serious, unstable condition by paramedics.

A damaged white car could be seen on the front lawn of a home and the garbage truck had front end damage on the road.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene.

A photo of the garbage truck. Gord Edick / Global News

COLLISION: UPDATE

Lawrence Av E + Asterfield Dr

*8:04am*

– Police o/s@TorontoMedics o/s

– Driver of car is being transported to hospital by emergency run

ROAD CLOSURE: W/B lanes of Lawrence Ave E at Megan Av and E/B Lawrence Av E at Manse Rd @TTCnotices#GO1995407

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 21, 2020

Story continues below advertisement