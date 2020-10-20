Jury in Fredericton mass murder trial views video evidence from accused’s computer

Send this page to someone via email

FREDERICTON – Jurors in the Matthew Raymond mass murder trial in Fredericton are viewing video evidence of the accused from the months before the 2018 shootings.

Raymond, 50, is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Donnie Robichaud, Bobbie Lee Wright and Fredericton police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns.

On Tuesday, jurors viewed numerous videos of Raymond feedings and talking to animals such as squirrels and ducks, as well as videos of the accused biking on rails in Fredericton.

In some of the videos Raymond can be heard performing mathematical calculations ending with numbers such as 33 and 666 — which Raymond allegedly understood as relating to demons.

1:41 Psychiatrist takes the stand in Matthew Raymond trial Psychiatrist takes the stand in Matthew Raymond trial

Other videos depicted clouds and a thunder storm, and one video has Raymond suggesting someone is fooling with the weather.

The defence has admitted Raymond killed the four victims but is trying to prove he should be found not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.