Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Ontario reports 821 new coronavirus cases with only just over 24K tests processed

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

OPP asking for assistance to help find missing Napanee, Ont., woman

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 20, 2020 11:31 am
Family and police are concerned for Jessica Ann Connolly's well-being.
Family and police are concerned for Jessica Ann Connolly's well-being. OPP

OPP are asking for help to locate a missing Napanee, Ont., woman.

Police say 29-year-old Jessica Ann Connolly was last seen the morning of Oct. 18 and was reported missing the next day after not returning from a trip to Ottawa. Family and police are concerned for her well-being.

She is described as approximately five feet six inches tall and weighing about 146 pounds. She has brown eyes and short black hair that is flat at the front and spikey at the back.

Trending Stories

Read more: Kingston police searching for missing man

Connolly was last seen wearing a long-sleeved blue shirt and blue jeans. Police say she was driving a 2012 Grey Chevrolet Equinox with Ontario plates 921FR13.

OPP are asking anyone with information on Connolly’s whereabouts to contact them at 1-888-310-1122

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPmissing personOttawaMissing WomanNapaneeLennox and Addington OPPOPP missing womanOttawa missing womanmissing napanee womanNapanee woman missing
Flyers
More weekly flyers