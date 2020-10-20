OPP asking for assistance to help find missing Napanee, Ont., woman

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are asking for help to locate a missing Napanee, Ont., woman.

Police say 29-year-old Jessica Ann Connolly was last seen the morning of Oct. 18 and was reported missing the next day after not returning from a trip to Ottawa. Family and police are concerned for her well-being.

She is described as approximately five feet six inches tall and weighing about 146 pounds. She has brown eyes and short black hair that is flat at the front and spikey at the back.

Connolly was last seen wearing a long-sleeved blue shirt and blue jeans. Police say she was driving a 2012 Grey Chevrolet Equinox with Ontario plates 921FR13.

OPP are asking anyone with information on Connolly’s whereabouts to contact them at 1-888-310-1122

