2 men charged in connection with armed robbery in New Brunswick

Two men have been charged in connection with a robbery last week in Pennfield, N.B.

RCMP officers responded to reports of a man being assaulted and robbed outside a home on Mealey Road at approximately 7 a.m., on Oct. 16.

The man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A short time later, police arrested two people in connection with the investigation.

Later that day, officers executed a search warrant at the home where they responded to the initial call and seized a firearm and several different types of ammunition.

Bronson Acquin-Mandisodza, 21, and Blair Sheldon Harris, 37, appeared in court via video. Each was charged with one count of assault with a weapon.

Both men appeared in Saint John Provincial Court on Monday where they were charged with one count each of confinement, robbery, pointing a firearm, assault and threats.

Both men were remanded in custody and are scheduled to return to court on Thursday.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen suspicious activity between midnight and 7 a.m., on Oct. 16, or who witnessed the incident, to call RCMP at 506-755-1130 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

The Mounties say the investigation is ongoing.