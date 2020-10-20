City of Winnipeg launches redesigned ‘more widely accessible’ websites

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Winnipeg has launched a new, redesigned website it says will be easier to navigate on both mobile devices and home computers.

The city’s new website and a redesigned 311 self-service website went live Tuesday morning.

“The launch of the redesigned homepage and 311 self-service website will help modernize the City’s online interactions with residents and businesses,” Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman said in a city release.

“Analytics were used to identify the most used parts of the City website so they can be promoted on the homepage.”

The City has redesigned the https://t.co/0w4v8GXGsp homepage and 311 self-service website to improve the customer experience and put the focus on information you need most. Learn more: https://t.co/1ElfR02xLX pic.twitter.com/bhkkWycVzY — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) October 20, 2020

The new 311 self-service, which replaces the city’s previous 311 mobile app, includes 14 self-service request forms available in both French and English. The city says the new system will allow Winnipeggers to submit and track 311 service requests directly from the homepage.

Both websites have been designed to be mobile-friendly, meaning Winnipeggers will have the same experience using a mobile phone, tablet or home computer, according to the city’s release.

“We know that our website is the first place many residents and visitors go for information on their municipal government, so it’s important that it offers a positive experience,” said Felicia Wiltshire, the city’s director of customer service and communications.

“We looked closely at how visitors interact with both the homepage and 311 self-service website to create a new, streamlined design that’s more widely accessible with the most in demand information up front.”

The city says site designers analyzed data to determine where users were going on the city site and why people were calling 311, using that information to put the most sought-after information front and centre.

The city says there were 19.7 million visits to city webpages in 2019, with more than 687,000 visits to the winnipeg.ca homepage and 697,000 visits to the Winnipeg Transit home page.

Bowman says the city is continuing to work on migrating other city webpages into the new format.

