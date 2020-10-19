Orillia man charged with arson following early morning crime spree

Send this page to someone via email

A 50-year-old man has been charged with arson and a slew of other offences following an early morning crime spree in Orillia, Ont., on Saturday, OPP say.

Officers say they were initially notified that a man on a motorcycle had smashed apartment and truck windows at a Nottawasaga Street address before fleeing the scene.

A short time later, police say, the same man was reported to be refusing to leave a Mississaga Street address.

Officers say they arrived and tried to arrest the man, but he resisted, before he was subsequently subdued and handcuffed.

The man had a large knife, police say, and officers determined the motorcycle he was driving was stolen.

According to OPP, the man also set fire to an address on Regent Street Saturday morning. The fire was investigated by the Ontario Fire Marshal.

Police say the man was charged with:

Arson

Two counts of drunk driving

Possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Carrying a concealed weapon

Two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon

Assault with a weapon

Mischief under $5,000

Assault

Unlawfully being in a home

Obstructing a peace officer

Resisting a peace officer

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Theft under $5,000

The accused was held for a bail hearing and will appear in court next on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.