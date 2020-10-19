Menu

Crime

Orillia man charged with arson following early morning crime spree

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 19, 2020 6:34 pm
Police tracked the woman down after she had driven on the highway for at least 30 minutes.
Police tracked the woman down after she had driven on the highway for at least 30 minutes. Don Mitchell / Global News

A 50-year-old man has been charged with arson and a slew of other offences following an early morning crime spree in Orillia, Ont., on Saturday, OPP say.

Officers say they were initially notified that a man on a motorcycle had smashed apartment and truck windows at a Nottawasaga Street address before fleeing the scene.

Read more: 2 charged in connection with break-in in Orillia, Ont.

A short time later, police say, the same man was reported to be refusing to leave a Mississaga Street address.

Officers say they arrived and tried to arrest the man, but he resisted, before he was subsequently subdued and handcuffed.

The man had a large knife, police say, and officers determined the motorcycle he was driving was stolen.

According to OPP, the man also set fire to an address on Regent Street Saturday morning. The fire was investigated by the Ontario Fire Marshal.

Read more: OPP recover $100,000 of stolen property after GPS tracker leads officers to suspect

Police say the man was charged with:

  • Arson
  • Two counts of drunk driving
  • Possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Carrying a concealed weapon
  • Two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon
  • Assault with a weapon
  • Mischief under $5,000
  • Assault
  • Unlawfully being in a home
  • Obstructing a peace officer
  • Resisting a peace officer
  • Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000
  • Theft under $5,000

The accused was held for a bail hearing and will appear in court next on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

