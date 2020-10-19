Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Guelph police searching for wanted man considered armed and dangerous

By Matt Carty Global News
Guelph police say Nicholas Olner is considered armed and dangerous.
Guelph police say Nicholas Olner is considered armed and dangerous. Supplied

Guelph police say a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery is considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators released a photo of 28-year-old Nicholas Olner on Monday after officers tried to arrest him over the weekend.

Read more: Wanted federal offender known to frequent Toronto, Kingston, Thunder Bay

Police said Olner is known to target sex workers and is accused in a robbery at a south-end hotel on Oct. 7. A woman’s personal belongings and cash were stolen and police allege a firearm was used during the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators were able to track Olner down on Saturday to an address in Brantford near St. Patrick’s Drive and Killarney Street.

Trending Stories

Brantford police went to arrest him at around 4 p.m. at the address. Guelph police said that in the interest of public safety, nearby streets were closed and residents were told to stay indoors as officers contained the home.

At about 2 a.m., police went inside but Olner wasn’t there.

Read more: 88-year-old man hit by vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries, Guelph police say

Anyone with information into his whereabouts is asked to call Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7162. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Olner is not be approached and anyone who does see him should call 9-1-1.

Click to play video 'Guelph police salute healthcare workers on the front lines of the novel coronavirus pandemic' Guelph police salute healthcare workers on the front lines of the novel coronavirus pandemic
Guelph police salute healthcare workers on the front lines of the novel coronavirus pandemic
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphGuelph PoliceWanted ManBrantford PoliceGuelph NewsGuelph police wanted manGuelph man wantedNicholas OlnerNicholas Olner wanted
Flyers
More weekly flyers