Guelph police searching for wanted man considered armed and dangerous

Guelph police say a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery is considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators released a photo of 28-year-old Nicholas Olner on Monday after officers tried to arrest him over the weekend.

Police said Olner is known to target sex workers and is accused in a robbery at a south-end hotel on Oct. 7. A woman’s personal belongings and cash were stolen and police allege a firearm was used during the incident.

Active investigation in the area of St. Patrick’s Dr and Killarney St. Investigation is in its early stages and a noticeable police presence exists in the area. Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area. More information will be available at a later time. pic.twitter.com/auYVzdOcBW — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) October 18, 2020

Investigators were able to track Olner down on Saturday to an address in Brantford near St. Patrick’s Drive and Killarney Street.

Brantford police went to arrest him at around 4 p.m. at the address. Guelph police said that in the interest of public safety, nearby streets were closed and residents were told to stay indoors as officers contained the home.

At about 2 a.m., police went inside but Olner wasn’t there.

Anyone with information into his whereabouts is asked to call Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7162. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Olner is not be approached and anyone who does see him should call 9-1-1.

