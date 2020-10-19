Menu

Canada

Kelowna house sustains exterior, roof damage in Sunday night fire

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 19, 2020 3:01 pm
The house fire happened along the 100 block of Highway 33 East, near the Post Haus Pub, with the fire department calling it a suspicious incident.
Global News

A vacant house in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood sustained major fire and smoke damage on Sunday evening, with the fire department calling it a suspicious incident.

The Kelowna Fire Department said when crews arrived on scene just after 9 p.m., flames and heavy black smoke were rising from the two-storey house near the Post Haus Pub on Highway 33 East.

Read more: Aggressive fire destroys popular Greek restaurant in Kelowna, B.C.

The fire department contained, then extinguished the blaze, but not before the house’s exterior and roof were seriously damaged.

The fire’s cause is under investigation.

Seven emergency vehicles were on scene, including four fire engines, along with 21 firefighters.

Click to play video 'Enderby, B.C. home destroyed in fire' Enderby, B.C. home destroyed in fire
Enderby, B.C. home destroyed in fire
