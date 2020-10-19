Kelowna house sustains exterior, roof damage in Sunday night fire

Send this page to someone via email

A vacant house in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood sustained major fire and smoke damage on Sunday evening, with the fire department calling it a suspicious incident.

The Kelowna Fire Department said when crews arrived on scene just after 9 p.m., flames and heavy black smoke were rising from the two-storey house near the Post Haus Pub on Highway 33 East.

The fire department contained, then extinguished the blaze, but not before the house’s exterior and roof were seriously damaged.

The fire’s cause is under investigation.

Seven emergency vehicles were on scene, including four fire engines, along with 21 firefighters.

