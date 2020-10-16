Woman’s body found in Havelock-area house fire identified

Send this page to someone via email

OPP have identified the woman who was found dead inside a home following a house fire south of Havelock on Tuesday morning.

On Friday, OPP identified the victim as Barbara Storring, 70, of Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township.

The house fire occurred around 5:30 a.m. on County Road 30 south of Havelock.

The woman’s body was found in the home around 9 a.m.

The Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal assisted in the investigation.

“The fire has been deemed non-suspicious and this investigation is closed,” OPP stated.

