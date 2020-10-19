Skip the Dishes delivery driver assaulted over alcohol dispute: St. Thomas police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in St. Thomas, Ont., say a 46-year-old woman is facing charges following a dispute with a delivery driver.

According to police, the driver was delivering an order of food and alcohol at a Chestnut Street address and asked the recipient to provide photo identification before handing over the alcohol.

The suspect, described by police as intoxicated, “could not produce any photo identification” and the driver offered her a refund and began walking down the apartment building hallway with the alcohol.

“The intoxicated woman ran after the driver, attacking them in the hallway and ripping the delivery bag,” police said in a release on Monday.

Neighbours hearing the disturbance contacted police and the woman is facing charges of assault, mischief to property under $5,000 and breach of probation.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say no injuries were reported.

2:12 ‘Pure violence’: Skip the Dishes driver recounts life-altering attack ‘Pure violence’: Skip the Dishes driver recounts life-altering attack