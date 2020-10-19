Lindsay man arrested after shotgun, drugs seized following altercation between drivers: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Lindsay, Ont., man faces firearm and drug possession charges following an incident between two drivers in Lindsay on Saturday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 11 a.m. two drivers were stopped at a red light at the intersection of Wellington and William streets.

During the interaction, one driver allegedly grabbed a shotgun from the passenger seat of his vehicle and pointed the firearm out the window at the other driver.

Police say as the man with the weapon drove away, the other driver obtained the vehicle’s licence plate and a description of the suspect and called police.

Officers investigated and located the suspect vehicle parked in the driveway at a residence on Cottingham Crescent in Lindsay.

A suspect was arrested a short time later as he exited the home and returned to the vehicle, police said.

Police say a search warrant later executed at the home led to the seizure of a Berretta 12-gauge shotgun, along with a quantity of cocaine and methamphetamine.

Christopher Stuart Thompson, 38, of Lindsay has been charged with pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts each of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and failing to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody to attend a bail hearing in Lindsay.

