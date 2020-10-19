Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League receives approval to return to action

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) is returning to action.

League officials said it has received approval to start the 2020-21 season, with exhibition games starting on Oct. 22.

A date for the start of the regular season has not been released.

A maximum of 150 fans will be allowed in the stands at each game and the SJHL says they will have to wear masks.

The SJHL had hoped to start the season on Sept. 25, but that was delayed as the league worked with the Saskatchewan Health Authority on a return-to-play plan.

A player with the Melfort Mustangs tested positive for the coronavirus in late September.

Close contacts were identified and advised to self-isolate, league officials said at the time, adding there was limited contact in the community.

The SJHL is comprised of 12 teams across Saskatchewan.

