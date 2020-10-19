Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League receives approval to return to action

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 19, 2020 11:42 am
The SJHL says it has received approval for the puck to drop on the 2020-21 regular season.
The SJHL says it has received approval for the puck to drop on the 2020-21 regular season. File / Global News

The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) is returning to action.

League officials said it has received approval to start the 2020-21 season, with exhibition games starting on Oct. 22.

A date for the start of the regular season has not been released.

Read more: La Ronge Ice Wolves coach wants to pick up where team left off before COVID-19 pandemic hit

A maximum of 150 fans will be allowed in the stands at each game and the SJHL says they will have to wear masks.

The SJHL had hoped to start the season on Sept. 25, but that was delayed as the league worked with the Saskatchewan Health Authority on a return-to-play plan.

A player with the Melfort Mustangs tested positive for the coronavirus in late September.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Melfort Mustangs hockey player tests positive for COVID-19, organization says

Close contacts were identified and advised to self-isolate, league officials said at the time, adding there was limited contact in the community.

The SJHL is comprised of 12 teams across Saskatchewan.

Click to play video 'Kevin Kaminski leads La Ronge Ice Wolves in new direction' Kevin Kaminski leads La Ronge Ice Wolves in new direction
Kevin Kaminski leads La Ronge Ice Wolves in new direction
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsHockeySaskatchewan Coronavirussaskatchewan covid-19Saskatchewan NewsSJHLSaskatchewan Junior Hockey League
Flyers
More weekly flyers