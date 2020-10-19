Menu

Canada

Asbestos, Quebec town once home to Canada’s largest asbestos mine, getting a new name

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 19, 2020 8:39 am
The open pit of the now closed Jeffrey mine is seen in Asbestos, Que., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson.
The open pit of the now closed Jeffrey mine is seen in Asbestos, Que., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

The Quebec town of Asbestos will soon know its new name.

Residents of the town in the Eastern Townships had until last night to cast their votes among six options: L’Azur-des-Cantons, Jeffrey-sur-le-Lac, Larochelle, Phenix, Trois-Lacs and Val-des-Sources.

The town is expected to unveil the winner during a live-streamed municipal council meeting Monday night.

Asbestos, about 130 kilometres east of Montreal, helped make Canada one the world’s leaders in asbestos exportation.

Read more: Quebec town Asbestos, once home to Canada's largest asbestos mine, getting a new name

The Jeffrey mine, once Canada’s largest, closed in 2012.

Trending Stories

The town of over 7,000 residents has been looking to shed its association with the toxic mineral due to its negative impact on people’s health.

Story continues below advertisement

While some residents are opposed to the name-change, the town says it is a historic moment.

Asbestos residents over age 14 and local property owners were eligible to cast their votes for the new name last week.

If none of the options receives a majority of top votes on the ranked ballots, the town says it will go to a second round of voting.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Asbestoseastern townshipsAsbestos name changeJeffrey mineAsbestos townQuebec town name change
