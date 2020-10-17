Menu

Comments

Health

Officer with Prince Albert Police tests positive for COVID-19, force says

By The Staff The Canadian Press
A news release from the Prince Albert Police Service says the officer's positive diagnosis was confirmed on Friday.
A Saskatchewan police force says one of its officers has tested positive for COVID-19.

A news release from the Prince Albert Police Service says the officer’s positive diagnosis was confirmed on Friday.

Read more: Prince Albert, Sask., police roll out new crime-fighting team amid violent streak

But the force says the officer has been self-isolating at home since Monday and is following all public health protocols.

It did not release details about the officer’s identity or condition.

Read more: Unit at Regina Correctional Centre under quarantine ‘as a precaution’

The force says it’s co-operating with the provincial health authority’s efforts to trace the officer’s contacts.

It says it will step up sanitization and disinfection efforts at both its locations over the weekend.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
