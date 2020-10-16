Menu

Crime

Caledon OPP investigate after several vehicles stolen from Bolton area

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 16, 2020 5:35 pm
The first suspect is described to be a tall man, with a slim build, wearing a Champion sweater and a black mask, while the second suspect is described to be a man wearing a black sweater and mask. The third suspect is described to be a tall woman, wearing a white coat, light-coloured boots and a black mask. Police handout

Caledon OPP are investigating after several vehicles were stolen from the Bolton area last week.

Last Tuesday morning, police say unknown suspects broke into a car dealership in the area of Highway 50 and McEwan Drive.

Once inside, officers say the suspects stole cash and two cars — a green 2013 Honda Accord and a red 2018 Chevrolet Cruz, plus numerous keys to other vehicles.

Early morning last Thursday, OPP say the suspects entered a home in the area of Humber Station and Old Church roads.

Officers say suspects entered the home through an unlocked garage, and once inside, they stole several bottles of alcohol and tools.

Police say the suspects then stole a white 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe that was parked in the driveway. According to officers, the vehicle was unlocked at the time.

Later that same morning, police say the suspects broke into a mechanic shop on George Bolton Parkway and stole a grey 2012 Audi.

The first suspect is described to be a tall man, with a slim build, wearing a Champion sweater and a black mask, while the second suspect is described to be a man wearing a black sweater and mask.

The third suspect is described to be a tall woman, wearing a white coat, light-coloured boots and a black mask.

Police believe all three incidents are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-22-8477.

