Psychiatrist takes stand in mass murder trial

Psychiatrist Dr. Ralph Holly has taken the stand in the first degree murder trial of Matthew Raymond in Fredericton.

Raymond, is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Donnie Robichaud, Bobbie Lee Wright and Fredericton police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns on Aug. 10, 2018.

The defence is trying to prove that he should be found not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.

Much of the testimony for the defence so far has concerned images, videos and conspiracy theory websites Raymond had been viewing on his computer.

Jurors in 1st degree murder trial of Matthew Raymond shown steady stream of pictures

This morning, one of the 12 jurors was dismissed.

Justice Larry Landry told the remaining 11 jurors the trial will continue and they should not speculate on the reason for dismissing the jury member.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2020.