Crime

Psychiatrist takes stand in mass murder trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 16, 2020 3:33 pm
Matthew Raymond, charged with four counts of first degree murder, is taken from provincial court in Fredericton, N.B., on December 11, 2018.
Matthew Raymond, charged with four counts of first degree murder, is taken from provincial court in Fredericton, N.B., on December 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Psychiatrist Dr. Ralph Holly has taken the stand in the first degree murder trial of Matthew Raymond in Fredericton.

Raymond, is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Donnie Robichaud, Bobbie Lee Wright and Fredericton police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns on Aug. 10, 2018.

READ MORE: N.B. murder trial of Matthew Raymond shown more images of ‘demons’

The defence is trying to prove that he should be found not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.

Much of the testimony for the defence so far has concerned images, videos and conspiracy theory websites Raymond had been viewing on his computer.

This morning, one of the 12 jurors was dismissed.

Justice Larry Landry told the remaining 11 jurors the trial will continue and they should not speculate on the reason for dismissing the jury member.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
New BrunswickFrederictonFirst Degree MurderMatthew Raymond
