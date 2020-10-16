Menu

Canada

3 new cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A region, including 1 health-care worker

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
KFL&A Public Health has identified a new case of COVID-19 in the Kingston region.
KFL&A Public Health has identified a new case of COVID-19 in the Kingston region. Kraig Krause / Global News

KFL&A Public Health is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region Friday.

According to a tweet by the public health unit, a man in his 20s, who is also a health-care worker has tested positive for the virus. Another man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s tested positive as well.

KFL&A Public Health also said that one of the region’s cases was recently declared to be a false positive, bringing the region’s total case count down by one, with active cases standing at 11 as of Friday afternoon.

The false positive was discovered Friday in a recent case that was under investigation.

Read more: Kingston, Belleville pharmacies offer asymptomatic COVID-19 testing

Public health said the method of exposure for all three of Friday’s new cases is still under investigation.

In total, since the pandemic began, there have been 23 local health-care workers who have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 170 people have tested positive in the region since March, and 159 of those cases have been deemed resolved.

