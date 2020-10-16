3 new cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A region, including 1 health-care worker

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region Friday.

According to a tweet by the public health unit, a man in his 20s, who is also a health-care worker has tested positive for the virus. Another man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s tested positive as well.

It's Friday, October 16 and we are reporting three new COVID-19 positive cases in #KFLA. 1 male 20 to 29, health care worker. 1 male 20 to 29 and 1 female 30 to 39, method of exposure remains under investigation for both. Active case count is 11. pic.twitter.com/Anm9Vx7Lzd — KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) October 16, 2020

KFL&A Public Health also said that one of the region’s cases was recently declared to be a false positive, bringing the region’s total case count down by one, with active cases standing at 11 as of Friday afternoon.

The false positive was discovered Friday in a recent case that was under investigation.

Public health said the method of exposure for all three of Friday’s new cases is still under investigation.

In total, since the pandemic began, there have been 23 local health-care workers who have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 170 people have tested positive in the region since March, and 159 of those cases have been deemed resolved.

