Regina election: Deadline approaching to vote in residence

Regina residents still have time to vote in residence for the upcoming municipal election on Nov. 9.

Voters can vote in their homes by submitting an application to Elections Regina no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19.

“If you are an eligible voter who cannot make it to a poll due to physical disability or limited mobility, you can ask for one to come to you,” the City of Regina said in a press release.

Resident caregivers can also apply for a mobile poll.

Application forms are available for pickup at the Elections Regina office at 100-637 Soloman Cres. The application is also available online.

Qualifying applicants will be advised in writing by Oct. 21 of when their assigned election official is scheduled to be at their residence.

Elections Regina officials will visit qualifying applicants between Monday, Nov. 2 and Monday, Nov. 9.

