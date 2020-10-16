Menu

Canada

Regina election: Deadline approaching to vote in residence

By Global News Staff Global News
Posted October 16, 2020 3:23 pm
Regina City Hall
Voters still have time to register for mobile polls in the upcoming municipal election. Daniella Ponticelli / Global News

Regina residents still have time to vote in residence for the upcoming municipal election on Nov. 9.

Voters can vote in their homes by submitting an application to Elections Regina no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19.

Read more: 2020 municipal election preparations underway in Regina

“If you are an eligible voter who cannot make it to a poll due to physical disability or limited mobility, you can ask for one to come to you,” the City of Regina said in a press release.

Resident caregivers can also apply for a mobile poll.

Application forms are available for pickup at the Elections Regina office at 100-637 Soloman Cres. The application is also available online.

Read more: Elections Regina using social media to generate voter interest

Qualifying applicants will be advised in writing by Oct. 21 of when their assigned election official is scheduled to be at their residence.

Elections Regina officials will visit qualifying applicants between Monday, Nov. 2 and Monday, Nov. 9.

