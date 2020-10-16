Menu

Canada

Canada will not stop calling out China for ‘coercive diplomacy’: Trudeau

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Trudeau says Canada will not stop calling out China’s approach to ‘coercive diplomacy’' Trudeau says Canada will not stop calling out China’s approach to ‘coercive diplomacy’
WATCH: Trudeau says Canada will not stop calling out China's approach to 'coercive diplomacy'

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday said his government will not stop standing up for human rights in China — or calling out Beijing for its coercive approach to diplomacy.

Click to play video 'China lodges complaint with Canada over Trudeau’s remarks on Hong Kong, Xinjiang' China lodges complaint with Canada over Trudeau’s remarks on Hong Kong, Xinjiang
China lodges complaint with Canada over Trudeau’s remarks on Hong Kong, Xinjiang

Trudeau says that includes the situation in Hong Kong, where pro-democracy activists have been protesting a widely criticized national security law imposed on the territory by Beijing.

Read more: China denies using ‘coercive diplomacy’ to push release of Meng Wanzhou

On Thursday, the Chinese ambassador to Canada warned Ottawa against granting asylum to Hong Kong residents fleeing the situation, saying it amounts to interfering in its internal affairs.

Trending Stories

Cong Peiwu said if Canada cares about 300,000 Canadian citizens in Hong Kong — and Canadian companies doing business there _ it should support efforts to fight what he called fight violent crime.

Click to play video 'Trudeau condemns China’s diplomatic approach, says it shouldn’t be viewed as a ‘successful tactic’' Trudeau condemns China’s diplomatic approach, says it shouldn’t be viewed as a ‘successful tactic’
Trudeau condemns China’s diplomatic approach, says it shouldn’t be viewed as a ‘successful tactic’

Trudeau says that Canadians need to know their government will stand up for them around the world.

Trudeau has said that China is engaging in coercive diplomacy by imprisoning two Canadian men in retaliation for the arrest of a Chinese high-tech executive on an American extradition warrant.

