Edmonton man facing sex assault charges involving 2 teen girls is in Winnipeg, police say

An Edmonton man facing numerous charges, including sexual assault with a weapon and unlawful confinement, after incidents involving two teen girls is evading arrest in Winnipeg, police say.

Aaron Renee Prasad-Pal, 24, is considered armed and dangerous and shouldn’t be approached, Winnipeg police said Friday.

In a release, Winnipeg police said Prasad-Pal is wanted for a number of offences allegedly committed in Edmonton, including three counts of luring a child under 16, two counts of obtaining sexual considerations, two counts of invitation to sexual touching, sexual assault and sexual interference.

Police say Prasad-Pal was confirmed to be in Winnipeg on Thursday.

Police say Prasad-Pal was confirmed to be in Winnipeg on Thursday.

Earlier this week police in Edmonton said the accused used Snapchat to reach out to a 14-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl in March.

Using Snapchat accounts with the names “Jamie Dole” and “Caramel Thunder,” Edmonton police say the accused would allegedly promise to buy the girls things. In some cases, he would allegedly request nude photographs and videos from the girls in exchange for money, police said.

Police in Edmonton allege he met the 16-year-old twice — on July 26 in a vehicle and on Aug. 5 at his west Edmonton home — and sexually assaulted her.

Edmonton police allege he picked up the 14-year-old near her home on Aug. 9 and took her to his home, where he sexually assaulted her.

Prasad-Pal is six feet three inches tall and 238 pounds, with black hair and black eyes.

Winnipeg police are asking anyone with information on Prasad-Pal’s whereabouts to call 911.

—With files from Emily Mertz