Lindsay man charged with dangerous driving, failing to remain at scene of collision: police

A Lindsay, Ont., man faces several charges including dangerous driving following a collision earlier this week.
According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, on Monday night around 8:45 p.m., a vehicle travelling on Georgian Street in Lindsay’s east end lost control and collided with a parked vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle did not stop and continued for a short distance before parking in a driveway, police said.
Witnesses reported to police that the driver and two occupants exited the vehicle and fled the area.
Police investigated and identified a suspect as the driver.
On Thursday, the suspect was located and arrested.
Tyler Michael Trumble, 23, of Lindsay, was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failing to remain at the scene of a collision, along with several Highway Traffic Act offences.
He was released will appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 17, police said Friday.
