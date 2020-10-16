Menu

Crime

Lindsay man charged with dangerous driving, failing to remain at scene of collision: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 16, 2020 11:06 am
A LIndsay man faces dangerous driving and other charges following a collision on Monday.
A Lindsay, Ont., man faces several charges including dangerous driving following a collision earlier this week.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, on Monday night around 8:45 p.m., a vehicle travelling on Georgian Street in Lindsay’s east end lost control and collided with a parked vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop and continued for a short distance before parking in a driveway, police said.

Witnesses reported to police that the driver and two occupants exited the vehicle and fled the area.

Police investigated and identified a suspect as the driver.

On Thursday, the suspect was located and arrested.

Tyler Michael Trumble, 23, of Lindsay, was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failing to remain at the scene of a collision, along with several Highway Traffic Act offences.

He was released will appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 17, police said Friday.

