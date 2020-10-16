Lindsay man charged with dangerous driving, failing to remain at scene of collision: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Lindsay, Ont., man faces several charges including dangerous driving following a collision earlier this week.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, on Monday night around 8:45 p.m., a vehicle travelling on Georgian Street in Lindsay’s east end lost control and collided with a parked vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop and continued for a short distance before parking in a driveway, police said.

Read more: String of catalytic converter thefts being investigated in Lindsay

Witnesses reported to police that the driver and two occupants exited the vehicle and fled the area.

Police investigated and identified a suspect as the driver.

On Thursday, the suspect was located and arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

Tyler Michael Trumble, 23, of Lindsay, was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failing to remain at the scene of a collision, along with several Highway Traffic Act offences.

He was released will appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 17, police said Friday.

0:28 Cobourg man charged with dangerous driving following multi-vehicle collision Cobourg man charged with dangerous driving following multi-vehicle collision