Allen Road expressway in Toronto closed this weekend for maintenance

The City of Toronto says the Allen Road expressway will be closed this upcoming weekend — Oct. 16 to 19 — for maintenance and improvements.

Allen Road will be closed starting at 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, from Sheppard Avenue West to Eglinton Avenue West.

The city says this is the first time since 2018 that the short 7.5-kilometre expressway will be closed.

According to city staff, it would take about 25 days of lane closures to complete the same amount of work in a single weekend.

“This full closure of Allen Road for one weekend is an important and safe way that city road crews, engineers and other stakeholders, can make improvements and keep the expressway in the best state of good repair,” the city said in a news release.

The city is advising drivers to use Keele Street, Dufferin Street, Avenue Road and Bathurst Street as alternate routes during the weekend closure.

There will also be ActiveTO closures this weekend as well.

Allen Road closed and other partial closures this weekend for maintenance and improvements. News release: https://t.co/Kddl2HFdsT pic.twitter.com/NjKm7ZryGJ — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) October 15, 2020