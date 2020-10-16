Police release photos of suspect in east Edmonton shooting death

Send this page to someone via email

A man found dead at an east Edmonton residence on Wednesday morning was shot to death and now police are looking for a suspect whom they believe to be “armed and dangerous.”

In a news release issued Thursday night, police said 31-year-old Aaron Myles Atchooay is wanted for second-degree murder and that a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

“Atchooay is presumed to be in the Edmonton area, and police are seeking public assistance in locating him,” the EPS said. “(He) should not be approached.”

Photos of Atchooay can be viewed at the bottom of this article.

At 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, police officers found a man’s body at a residence in the area of 172 Avenue and 47 Street. His death was deemed suspicious and homicide investigators took over the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Homicide detectives investigate after man found dead in east Edmonton residence

On Thursday, police said an autopsy determined the victim was shot to death and that the fatality had been ruled a homicide.

The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Justin Wade Highet.

Anyone with information about Atchooay’s whereabouts is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

In a news release issued Thursday night, police said 31-year-old Aaron Myles Atchooay is wanted for second-degree murder and that a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Supplied by EPS In a news release issued Thursday night, police said 31-year-old Aaron Myles Atchooay is wanted for second-degree murder and that a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Supplied by EPS