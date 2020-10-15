TTC recalling remaining furloughed employees

Send this page to someone via email

The TTC says it is recalling its remaining furloughed employees amid an increase in ridership.

The transit agency said 179 employees, including 97 bus drivers, are being recalled the first week of November.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have continued to monitor ridership in real time and adjust service to meet demand,” TTC CEO Rick Leary said in a statement.

Daily boardings on buses are now at 50 per cent of pre-pandemic levels and are holding there, the TTC said.

The president of the Amalgamated Transit Union, Carlos Santos, called the announcement “great news.”

“ATU Local 113 has been the leading voice in this fight and has never stopped advocating for the return of all 450 workers since the TTC announced layoffs in April,” Santos said in a statement.

“Since that announcement, our members and transit allies have been urging the TTC to restore full service to protect public health and prevent overcrowding on a growing number of routes. Today, the TTC has met our demands and finally done the right thing.”

The TTC Board will also be receiving a report on Friday seeking approval to have Line 1 between Finch and Sheppard stations closed for 10 days in December with shuttle buses running.

“We’ve also been looking for opportunities to take advantage of the reduced ridership to advance major capital work at a time it would inconvenience the fewest customers,” Leary said.

Glad to see the TTC recalling 179 frontline employees. For many, working from home is simply not an option. For them, and for all Torontonians, we must do everything we can to facilitate safe physical distancing and a safe ride. Good on the TTC. https://t.co/P6gKO9cpfJ — Joe Cressy (@joe_cressy) October 15, 2020

