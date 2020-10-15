Temporary school lockdown in Penticton, B.C., after suspicious man approaches students

Send this page to someone via email

Three schools in the South Okanagan underwent a lockdown protocol on Thursday.

According to School District 67, the protocol was enacted at Penticton Secondary School, KVR Middle School and ConnectEd after a suspicious-looking individual approached some students.

The school district said the students reported the incident to administration officials, which prompted the lockdown.

“The man approached the students stating that he was looking for another individual not connected to our schools,” the school district said on its website.

“The individual did not make any threats towards the students or the school. However, our students were obviously concerned about the interaction and informed school administration.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:51 Courts overturn bid to enhance school COVID safety Courts overturn bid to enhance school COVID safety

The school district said it immediately contacted police, who attended Penticton Secondary and began searching for the individual.

It added that out of an abundance of caution, KVR and ConnectEd were also locked down.

3:28 Tips to get your child to talk about their school day Tips to get your child to talk about their school day

“The RCMP have not been able to locate the individual,” said the school district. “However, they have given the school district direction that we can release PSS/KVR/ConnectEd from the hold and secure protocol. “

Story continues below advertisement

The school district added that RCMP will have a police presence at the schools, and that students are asked to walk home in pairs.