Halloween or Hallo-don’t? What health experts are saying about the spooky night

With the province in the midst of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, health officials are cautioning residents when it comes to celebrating Halloween.

Dr. Alexander Summers, associate medical officer of health for the Middlesex-London Health Unit, told Global News people are transmitting COVID-19 the most when they are in unregulated environments like social situations.

Summers said people will have to plan for a very different-looking celebration when it comes to Halloween this year.

“Those Halloween parties are off the table because it’s those close gatherings that cannot happen.”

Summers said details on health recommendations around trick-or-treating should come soon but said it’s important to keep two metres apart at all times.

Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) has released a statement saying Halloween actives can go ahead but with caution. SWPH covers residents in Elgin, Oxford and St. Thomas.

“With our relatively low rates in the region, Hallowe’en activities including a limited trick-or-treat night may proceed,” says Dr. Joyce Lock, medical officer of health.

“I recommend families pay close attention to our COVID-19 cases as we lead up to October 31st and adjust plans as needed.”

To help manage the risk of COVID-19 and Halloween, the health unit is advising people to only trick-or-treat outside and with members of your immediate household.

Little goblins and ghouls heading out Hallows’ Eve are also reminded to wear a face covering and that costume masks are not a suitable substitute.

Trick-or-treaters are also asked to keep two meters apart at all times and not to congregate.

SWPH said those wanting to hand out candy are advised to wear a mask and use tongs to hand out treats. The health unit said people should not leave a bowl of candy for children to grab.

People who have health concerns and those aged 65 or older are advised to avoid in-person Halloween activities, such as handing out candy or visiting family members.

For those not wanting to go out this year, SWPH suggests trying a hosting a virtual pumpkin carving or costume contest or watching Halloween movies with members of your household.