Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

City of Regina calls 2020 construction season successful despite delay

By Katelyn Wilson Global News
Posted October 15, 2020 4:28 pm
The City of Regina is wrapping up its 2020 construction season after a six- week delay due to COVID-19.
The City of Regina is wrapping up its 2020 construction season after a six- week delay due to COVID-19. Dave Parsons / Global News

Despite a nearly six-week delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Regina is marking the end of what it calls a successful construction season.

During the delay, the city said it had to implement new approaches to contracts and work schedules in order to complete a majority of the projects.

Read more: City of Regina invests nearly $80M into 2020 construction season

“With the pandemic, we had a lot of protocols that needed to be changed,” said Kim Onrait, executive director of citizen services.

“We wanted to ensure not only the safety with our employees, but the safety of the general public and the safety of our employees and the contractors, so there were many factors we took into consideration.”

Story continues below advertisement

In a press release, the City said it spent $79.5 million in infrastructure projects to improve drainage and extend the life cycle of its roadways.

Of that, $10.3 million went to improve residential roads, $13.9 million went to improving the condition of existing major roadways and the bulk of the money,  $51.5 million, went into water, wastewater and drainage programs.

Read more: Construction coupled with COVID-19 means slow business for downtown Regina shops

“This year’s construction program unexpectedly took on a higher degree of importance due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mayor Michael Fougere in the press release.

Trending Stories

“Continuing to deliver on our infrastructure commitments ensured steady employment and investment into the local economy at a time when it is seriously needed.”

According to the city, the following projects were completed or will be finished this year.

  • Two-year project for expressway lighting along Ring Road between Albert Street and Assiniboine Avenue East
  • Park Street Rehabilitation and Bike Lane project
  • Pathway installation at Courtney Street and Prince of Wales Drive
  • Two-year project on the Victoria Avenue Infrastructure Improvement and Beautification between Albert Street and Broad Street
  • Creeks Lift Station and off-line storage tank
  • Playground replacement at Hastings Park and Lakeview Park and a new playground at Ken Jenkins Park
  • Resurfaced tennis courts at South Leisure Centre/ Realtors Park
  • Dewdney Avenue twinning project
  • Sewer main relining such as interconnector trunks under Lewvan Drive
  • Culvert Relining

Read more: ‘Far too many complaints’ from developers leads Regina to overhaul building permit processes

Story continues below advertisement

From the 2020 season, the city said $6.4 million in Residential Road Renewal Program projects and $14.2 million in utility work was deferred and will be considered during the next budget cycle.

As well, two multi-year projects will continue in 2021, including the Dewdney Avenue twinning and the North Central Drainage project, which saw 15 per cent completion this year.

Click to play video 'Construction coupled with COVID-19 means slow business for downtown Regina shops' Construction coupled with COVID-19 means slow business for downtown Regina shops
Construction coupled with COVID-19 means slow business for downtown Regina shops
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of ReginaRegina Newsregina constructionregina roadsConstruction DelayResidential Road Renewal ProgramCity of Regina constructionCOVID-19 constructionRegina construction 2020Regina roadways
Flyers
More weekly flyers