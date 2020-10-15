City of Regina calls 2020 construction season successful despite delay

Send this page to someone via email

Despite a nearly six-week delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Regina is marking the end of what it calls a successful construction season.

During the delay, the city said it had to implement new approaches to contracts and work schedules in order to complete a majority of the projects.

“With the pandemic, we had a lot of protocols that needed to be changed,” said Kim Onrait, executive director of citizen services.

“We wanted to ensure not only the safety with our employees, but the safety of the general public and the safety of our employees and the contractors, so there were many factors we took into consideration.”

Story continues below advertisement

In a press release, the City said it spent $79.5 million in infrastructure projects to improve drainage and extend the life cycle of its roadways.

Of that, $10.3 million went to improve residential roads, $13.9 million went to improving the condition of existing major roadways and the bulk of the money, $51.5 million, went into water, wastewater and drainage programs.

“This year’s construction program unexpectedly took on a higher degree of importance due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mayor Michael Fougere in the press release.

“Continuing to deliver on our infrastructure commitments ensured steady employment and investment into the local economy at a time when it is seriously needed.”

According to the city, the following projects were completed or will be finished this year.

Two-year project for expressway lighting along Ring Road between Albert Street and Assiniboine Avenue East

Park Street Rehabilitation and Bike Lane project

Pathway installation at Courtney Street and Prince of Wales Drive

Two-year project on the Victoria Avenue Infrastructure Improvement and Beautification between Albert Street and Broad Street

Creeks Lift Station and off-line storage tank

Playground replacement at Hastings Park and Lakeview Park and a new playground at Ken Jenkins Park

Resurfaced tennis courts at South Leisure Centre/ Realtors Park

Dewdney Avenue twinning project

Sewer main relining such as interconnector trunks under Lewvan Drive

Culvert Relining

Story continues below advertisement

From the 2020 season, the city said $6.4 million in Residential Road Renewal Program projects and $14.2 million in utility work was deferred and will be considered during the next budget cycle.

As well, two multi-year projects will continue in 2021, including the Dewdney Avenue twinning and the North Central Drainage project, which saw 15 per cent completion this year.

1:42 Construction coupled with COVID-19 means slow business for downtown Regina shops Construction coupled with COVID-19 means slow business for downtown Regina shops