Guelph reports 4 new coronavirus cases, raising total to 357

Guelph is reporting four new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, raising the city’s total to 357.

Thursday’s case count comes after Guelph reported no new cases on Wednesday, but 10 Tuesday from the long the weekend.

There are 25 active cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, in the city but no one is being treated in the hospital.

There are now 318 resolved in cases in Guelph and the death toll of 11 has not changed since June.

Wellington County reported no new cases for the second day in a row. Among the 112 total cases during the pandemic, two are active, 108 are resolved and two have been fatal.

Ontario is reporting 783 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the provincial total to 62,196. The death toll in the province has risen to 3,022 as five new deaths were reported.

Ontario has 253 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, but 53,291 people in the province have recovered.

Cases in schools and outbreaks

Guelph’s public school board is reporting 10 cases across six schools.

Waverley Drive Public School is under a COVID-19 outbreak after a student and two staff members tested positive for the virus. Two classrooms have been closed as well.

Two cases have also been confirmed at Montgomery Village Public School, but no classes have been closed.

A full list of the cases can be found on the school board’s website.

Guelph’s Catholic school board is not reporting any active cases.

The University of Guelph is reporting three active cases connected to its campus. The risk level for all of them is considered low.

A COVID-19 outbreak continues at the Village of Arbour Trails where one staff member tested positive on Saturday.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

