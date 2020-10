Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Unifor says it has reached a tentative agreement for 9,000 workers at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in Canada.

Read more: Union representing Canadian auto workers announces new deal with Ford

The deal must now be voted on and approved by the company’s members.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come.

Story continues below advertisement